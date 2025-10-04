Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Comeback: Season Three; Seven Cast in Final Season of Lisa Kudrow Comedy Series on HBO

by Regina Avalos,

The Comeback TV show on HBO: (canceled or renewed?)

(HBO)

The Comeback is returning for a third season, and the series has expanded its guest cast. The series last aired on HBO a decade ago.

According to Deadline, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, and Julian Stern will appear in the HBO series. No details about their characters were revealed.

Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young star in the comedy series. Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, and Ella Stiller will also appear in the series.

The Comeback is “a mockumentary documenting the life of Valerie Cherish (Kudrow), a washed-up sitcom actress from the ’90s, who desperately attempts a career revival.” The plot for season three has not been revealed.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of this HBO comedy series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x