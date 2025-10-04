The Comeback: Season Three; Seven Cast in Final Season of Lisa Kudrow Comedy Series on HBO

The Comeback is returning for a third season, and the series has expanded its guest cast. The series last aired on HBO a decade ago.

According to Deadline, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, and Julian Stern will appear in the HBO series. No details about their characters were revealed.

Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young star in the comedy series. Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, and Ella Stiller will also appear in the series.

The Comeback is “a mockumentary documenting the life of Valerie Cherish (Kudrow), a washed-up sitcom actress from the ’90s, who desperately attempts a career revival.” The plot for season three has not been revealed.

