Can this group of ladies still bring the funny in the eighth season of the Mom TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mom is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Mom here.

A CBS comedy series, Mom TV series stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. In season eight, recovering addict Bonnie (Janney) must learn to adjust to life without her daughter and former-roommate, Christy (Anna Faris), around. With a chaotic past behind her and a newly empty nest, Bonnie focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam (Fichtner), and on what she wants to be now that she’s finally grown up. Now more than ever, Bonnie depends on the support of her friends, including wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and her foster sister, Tammy (Johnston), who was recently released from prison. Collectively, these women help each other overcome their mistakes and stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them.





What do you think? Which season eight episodes of the Mom TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Mom should be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.