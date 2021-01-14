Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 13, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute, and Patrick Brammall.

TV show description:

A multi-camera sitcom, the Call Your Mother TV show follows an empty-nester mother who makes a big change.

The story begins with Jean Raines (Sedgwick), a mother from Iowa with two adult children who have moved away to start lives of their own 2,000 miles away. Jean was widowed when the kids were young and she misses being an integral part of their lives.

When Jean hasn’t heard from her son Freddie (Bragg) for four days, she hops on a plane to Los Angeles to make sure that he’s okay — much to the chagrin of her best friend since high school, Sharon (Shepherd).

A fish-out-of-water in LA, Jean rents a guest house from Danny (Brammall). He’s a newly-divorced and handsome therapist with a British accent who owns a lovable dog named Ripper.

When she visits her kids, Jean discovers they aren’t speaking to one another and she’s completely in the dark about their lives. Jean finds her son Freddie, a game developer, making out with Celia (Caymares), a social media influencer who he’s been dating for a while.

Meanwhile, high-strung daughter Jackie (Sennott) is living with a guy named Austin (Crute), has broken up with her previous boyfriend, and is now dating her much older boss.

Realizing that her kids can still use her help from time to time, Jean gets her kids back together and decides to stick around.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Call Your Mother TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?