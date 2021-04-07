Emergency Call: Luke Wilson Hosted Series Returning on ABC

The alphabet network wants more help in its primetime schedule. ABC has announced that the Emergency Call TV show will return to complete its first season of 10 episodes this summer.

A docu-series, Emergency Call follows the first few crucial minutes of emergencies as told through the lens of America’s 911 call takers. An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country. Hosted by actor Luke Wilson, the program follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police, or emergency medical services teams arrive. The series focuses on the extreme, suspenseful, and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

Airing for five episodes in early Fall 2020, the first season of Emergency Call averaged a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.97 million viewers.

The alphabet network announced the series’ return earlier today for Friday, June 4th, at 8:00 PM.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of the Emergency Call TV show? Do you plan to watch season two on ABC?