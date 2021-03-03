Soul of a Nation: Season One Ratings

ABC has introduced several documentary-style series over the years. Many run for one season and a limited number of episodes while others return for another year or two. Will Soul of a Nation be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A broadcast network newsmagazine, the Soul of a Nation TV series includes reporting from ABC News hosts and correspondents including Jemele Hill, Marsai Martin, Adrienne Bankert, Linsey Davis, T.J. Holmes, Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, Steve Osunsami, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts, David Scott, Pierre Thomas, and ESPN’s Michael Wilbon. Examining Black life in America, the program seeks to present viewers of all cultures and backgrounds with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into topics like racial reckoning, sports activism, faith, Black joy, and the power of the next generation of Black Americans. The series travels across the country, unpacking issues critical to Black Americans through intimate storytelling and bridging the past, present, and future through a variety of voices and experiences from everyday people, athletes, performers, writers, activists, scholars, and clergy.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

