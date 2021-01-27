Mixed-ish: Season Two Ratings

The Mixed-ish series didn’t have great ratings last year but it was still renewed for a second season on ABC. Will this year’s viewership be good enough to get it renewed for a third season or, will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Mixed-ish TV show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Gary Cole, and Tracee Ellis Ross (narrator). In this prequel spin-off series, Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Ross) from Black-ish recounts her experiences of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Bow’s parents, Paul (Gosselaar) and Alicia (Sumpter), decided to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs so that they could better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new lives in a more typical community, young Bow (Himmel) and her siblings, Santamonica (Harris) and Johan (Childress), navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Mixed-ish on ABC averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Mixed-ish TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?