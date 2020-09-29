Emergency Call: Season One Ratings

Back in the 1990s, CBS did very well with a docu-series called Rescue 911, hosted by William Shatner, which follows calls to 911 and emergencies. A revival of that series didn’t come to fruition but now, ABC is trying their own show on a similar concept. How will this new docu-series perform in the ratings? Will Emergency Call be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An unscripted TV series, Emergency Call documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies as told through the lens of America’s 911 call takers. An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country. Hosted by actor Luke Wilson, the program follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police, or emergency medical services teams arrive. The series focuses on the extreme, suspenseful, and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

