Friday TV Ratings: Dynasty, Emergency Call, Magnum PI, US Olympic Trials, Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

Dynasty TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Wilford Harewood/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Friday, June 18, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Emergency Call, Charmed, and Dynasty.  Special: Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special Event.  Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown and U.S. Olympic TrialsReruns: Magnum PI and Blue Bloods.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John parkyn

Dynasty, the blacklist, The flash so good look forward to seeing every week. Enjoy it and love it. Never missed any episodes of it.

