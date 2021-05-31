Menu

Friday TV Ratings: The Blacklist, Dynasty, Magnum PI, NBA Basketball, Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

The Blacklist TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Friday, May 28, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Dynasty and The Blacklist.  Specials: Dick Van Dyke Show — Now In Living Color!.   Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown, NBA Countdown, and NBA BasketballReruns: Charmed, Dateline NBC, Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John parkyn

The flash and Dynasty so good this week look forward every episode never missed any episodes of it enjoyable and love it.

