Call Your Mother: Cancelled by ABC, No Season Two for Kyra Sedgwick Comedy Series

Jean’s kids may still need her and but ABC doesn’t want Call Your Mother for the 2021-22 season. The alphabet network has cancelled the freshman comedy series so there won’t be a second year.

A multi-camera sitcom, the Call Your Mother TV show stars Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute, Patrick Brammall. The story begins with Jean Raines (Sedgwick), a mother from Iowa with two adult children — Freddie (Bragg) and Jackie (Sinnott) — who have moved away to start lives of their own 2,000 miles away. She misses being an integral part of their lives and, when she doesn’t hear from them, hops on a plane to Los Angeles to make sure that they’re okay. A fish-out-of-water in LA, Jean rents a guest house from newly-divorced therapist Danny (Brammall). She and her kids soon realize that they still need each other so Jean decides to stick around.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Call Your Mother averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.51 million viewers. It’s ABC’s lowest-rated freshman scripted series in the demo and viewership this season.

Sedwick broke the news to her followers about the cancellation.

Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of “Call Your Mother”. You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts! 🤦‍♀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKr4FBrf07 — kyra sedgwick (@kyrasedgwick) May 14, 2021

