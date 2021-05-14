Menu

Call Your Mother: Cancelled by ABC, No Season Two for Kyra Sedgwick Comedy Series

by Trevor Kimball,

Jean’s kids may still need her and but ABC doesn’t want Call Your Mother for the 2021-22 season. The alphabet network has cancelled the freshman comedy series so there won’t be a second year.

A multi-camera sitcom, the Call Your Mother TV show stars Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute, Patrick Brammall. The story begins with Jean Raines (Sedgwick), a mother from Iowa with two adult children — Freddie (Bragg) and Jackie (Sinnott) — who have moved away to start lives of their own 2,000 miles away. She misses being an integral part of their lives and, when she doesn’t hear from them, hops on a plane to Los Angeles to make sure that they’re okay. A fish-out-of-water in LA, Jean rents a guest house from newly-divorced therapist Danny (Brammall). She and her kids soon realize that they still need each other so Jean decides to stick around.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Call Your Mother averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.51 million viewers. It’s ABC’s lowest-rated freshman scripted series in the demo and viewership this season.

Sedwick broke the news to her followers about the cancellation.

