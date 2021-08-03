Burden of Truth: Season Five? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, Burden of Truth stars Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Brynn Godenir, Paul Essiembre, and Skye Pelletier. The series centers on attorney Joanna Chang (Kreuk) and her partner in law and in life, Billy Crawford (Mooney). In season four, a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood and new parents Joanna and Billy step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction. When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Burden of Truth averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 326,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 35% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Burden of Truth stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Burden of Truth is ending so, there won’t be a fifth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if CBC or The CW will cancel Burden of Truth since it’s already been announced that season four is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Burden of Truth cancellation or renewal news.



