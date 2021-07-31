Burden of Truth: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Burden of Truth will be cancelled this time around since it’s already been announced that there won’t be a fifth season on CBC (in Canada) and The CW (in the United States). Could this legal drama be revived someday? Stay tuned.

The Burden of Truth TV show stars Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Brynn Godenir, Paul Essiembre, and Skye Pelletier. The series centers on attorney Joanna Chang (Kreuk) and her partner in law and life, Billy Crawford (Mooney). In season four, a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood and new parents Joanna and Billy step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction. When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/31 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of Burden of Truth on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 505,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



