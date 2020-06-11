Network: NBC

Episodes: 13 (half-hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: September 26, 2019 — January 23, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, Perfect Harmony follows Arthur Cochran (Whitford), a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church.

Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most.

Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).

Series Finale:

Episode #13 — Regionals

At the regional choir competition in Lexington, Arthur relishes the opportunity to finally stick it to his old rival, Magnus, when the unexpected happens. Presented with a surprise job offer, Ginny starts to doubt her worth before her big interview. Adams puts her past to bed with her still very alive dead husband, allowing her to move on.

First aired: January 23, 2020.

