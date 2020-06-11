Menu

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Network: NBC
Episodes: 13 (half-hour)
Seasons: One

TV show dates: September 26, 2019 — January 23, 2020
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport.

A single-camera comedy series, Perfect Harmony follows Arthur Cochran (Whitford), a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church.

Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most.

Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).

Episode #13 — Regionals
At the regional choir competition in Lexington, Arthur relishes the opportunity to finally stick it to his old rival, Magnus, when the unexpected happens. Presented with a surprise job offer, Ginny starts to doubt her worth before her big interview. Adams puts her past to bed with her still very alive dead husband, allowing her to move on.
Bradley Whitford is “perfect” in Perfect Harmony. Whomever put this cast together did an excellent job. I have tears rolling down my face at times watching this show. PLEASE SERIOUS RENEW IT. This country needs more program’s like this.

One of the funniest shows to come out in a long time, would enjoy a second season
tremendously

I like it and has some very funny times

