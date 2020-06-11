Perfect Harmony: Season One Ratings

Scripted network TV shows that revolve around music have had mixed success in television. FOX’s Glee was a big hit while ABC’s Cop Rock was a big flop. NBC’s Smash was somewhere in the middle and was cancelled after two seasons. How will NBC’s newest entry, Perfect Harmony, perform in the ratings? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status update below.

A single-camera comedy series, Perfect Harmony stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport. Arthur Cochran (Whitford) is a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

1/24 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

