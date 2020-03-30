Forbidden History: Season Six; Science Channel Series Returns with Two-Hour Premiere

Forbidden History is coming back soon to Science Channel. The series will premiere season six next month. The series takes fans deep into the planet’s greatest mysteries and tell viewers the real stories.

“In this season of FORBIDDEN HISTORY, viewers travel around the world to uncover the remarkable stories that have changed the course of history. Preserved in Italy’s Turin Cathedral is one of Christianity’s most cherished relics – the Turin Shroud. Believed to be the burial cloth in which Jesus Christ was wrapped following his crucifixion over 2,000 years ago, the Turin Shroud could be the key to proving the existence of Jesus Christ. But is it real or are there other explanations that could explain its mysterious properties?

Considered one of the greatest wonders in the world, pyramids can be found across the globe in places such as Egypt, Cambodia, Greece, Sudan and Italy. But how much do we really know about them and did each of these different civilizations independently create the same structure or were they given a blueprint by a common ancestor?

Throughout FORBIDDEN HISTORY, experts investigate the thrilling true stories of some of history’s greatest treasures, long-held conspiracy theories, ancient ruins and lost civilizations.”