Lost Cities of the Amazon: New Science Channel TV Show Debuts This Week

Science Channel is heading to the rainforest. The network just announced their new TV show, Lost Cities of the Amazon, premieres on June 21st.

The docuseries will see “archaeologists in South America reveal brand new discoveries that could lead to evidence of ancient civilizations across the entire Amazon basin.”

Lost Cities of the Amazon premieres on Science Channel on June 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

From strange geometric shapes carved into the landscape and roads that reveal a lost jungle metropolis, to the surviving indigenous people whose stories may hold the key to unlocking the past, LOST CITIES OF THE AMAZON unravels the greatest human story that's never been told.

