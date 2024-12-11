The Rig: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Set for UK Thriller Series on Prime Video

The Rig has a return date. Prime Video announced a January premiere date for season two of the thriller series with the release of a trailer.

Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, and Mark Addy are returning for season two, which will take place on a different Arctic glacier. Alice Krige, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Ross Anderson, Phil McKee, and Johannes Roaldsen Fürst have also joined the cast.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

“The second series of The Rig sees the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo arrive at a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean. The second series will continue exploring global themes – weaving together the past, present, and future of the planet while taking the viewer to spectacular environments and drawing on the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology – including the controversial world of deep sea mining.”

The Rig returns on January 2nd. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season two?