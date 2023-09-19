The Surreal Life: Season Two; Tyler Posey Joins Cast of MTV Reboot Series

The Surreal Life has announced its cast for the reboot series season two. The new incarnation of the celebrity competition series now airs on MTV.

The cast of season two features Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Kim Zolciak, Johnny Weir, and Josie Conseco, per Deadline.

The program features a group of celebrities from various areas of entertainment as they live together and take part in group activities for two weeks. The original incarnation ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, first on The WB and then on VH1. The reboot launched last year and ran on VH1.

MTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Known for its legendary “celeb-reality,” The Surreal Life returns with unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways. Last season included an all-star lineup including Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. The series previously aired on VH1. Join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife! The Surreal Life is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge of production.

Posey, the latest addition to the cast, announced his involvement in the series on Instagram.

Production on the series will start later this month, with a premiere date to be announced in the future.

What do you think? Did you watch the original VH1 series? Have you checked out the MTV reboot?