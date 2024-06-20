Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets: Celebrity Cast and Premiere Date Revealed for New MTV Reality Series

Get ready for the return of Surreal Life. The MTV reality series, Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, will return with eight new celebrities moving in together next month. The cast includes Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Kim Zolciak, O.T. Genasis, Ally Brooke, Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco and Tyler Posey.

This reboot of the original series is entering its second season. Surreal Life aired six seasons between 2003 and 2006.

MTV revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“MTV today announced that Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets will premiere on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9PM ET/PT. This season, eight celebrity strangers have no idea what’s in store when they check-in to the Villa of Secrets for an outlandish, Surreal getaway. Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts and lead them to divulge their deepest truths. Eight celebs, one villa… ALL will be revealed. The previously announced cast includes: Macy Gray, Award-winning singer and actor

Chet Hanks, Actor and musician

Kim Zolciak, Television personality

O.T. Genasis, Rapper

Ally Brooke, Award-winning singer

Johnny Weir, Figure skater

Josie Canseco, Model and influencer

Tyler Posey, Actor and musician Join the conversation and keep up with #SurrealLifeLife on X, TikTok, and Instagram @SurrealLifemtv! Stream the past season of Surreal Life on Paramount+. Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes, with Matthew Parillo & Angela Liao as executives in charge of production. The project has received approval to obtain the CINA incentive (Audiovisual Investment Certificate), granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimágenes Colombia: a tax discount equivalent to 35% of the expenditure on audiovisual services in the country.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of Surreal Life next month?