2022-23 TV Show Season Ratings (week three)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2022-23 network TV shows — through the end of week three (Sunday, October 9, 2022).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, Abbott Elementary, Alaska Daily, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bachelor in Paradise, Big Sky, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Shark Tank, and Station 19.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, East New York, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, The Real Love Boat, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, SWAT, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): Coroner, DC’s Stargirl, Family Law, Kung Fu, Walker, and Walker: Independence.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Monarch, The Resident, The Simpsons, and Welcome to Flatch.

NBC shows this season (so far): Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, and The Voice.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

