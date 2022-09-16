Atlanta: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to worry about the Atlanta TV series being cancelled this time around. It’s already been announced that season four is the end. While the show doesn’t draw big traditional ratings, it has won a bunch of awards for FX. Will the channel regret that there won’t be a fifth season of Atlanta? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, the Atlanta TV show stars creator Donald Glover, Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. Season four finds friends Earn (Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Henry), Darius (Stanfield), and Van (Beetz) back in Atlanta. But the question is, has their hometown changed, or have they?

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Atlanta on FX averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 247,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



