Atlanta: Season Five — Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the FX cable channel, the Atlanta TV show is a comedy-drama series that stars creator Donald Glover, Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. Season four finds friends Earn (Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Henry), Darius (Stanfield), and Van (Beetz) back in Atlanta. But the question is, has their hometown changed, or have they?



The fourth season of Atlanta averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 171,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Atlanta stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Atlanta is ending, so there won’t be a fifth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if FX will cancel or renew Atlanta for season five since it’s already been announced that season four is the end. Could it return someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Atlanta cancellation or renewal news.



