Franklin: Michael Douglas to Star As Founding Father in New Apple TV+ Series

Franklin is headed to Apple TV+ in April. The streaming series announced the premiere date for the limited series with the release of first-look photos. Michael Douglas executive produces the eight-episode series based on Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.”

Starring Douglas, Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin, the limited series follows the life of Benjamin Franklin.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ announced that “Franklin,” a new limited series starring and executive produced by Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Douglas, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of its eight-episode season on Friday, April 12, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 17, 2024. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” “Franklin” explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history. The drama also stars Noah Jupe (“A Quiet Place”) as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert (“Call My Agent!”) as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays (“Line of Duty”) as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin”) as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”) as John Adams, Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent!”) as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar (“Irma Vep”) as Madame Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin (“There’s Someone Inside Your House”) as Marquis de Lafayette. In addition to Douglas, the creative team includes Emmy- and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis (“John Adams”) and Emmy, WGA and Pulitzer Prize Award-nominated writer and executive producer Howard Korder (“Boardwalk Empire”). Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten (“Masters of the Air,” “The Sopranos”) serves as director and executive producer. Richard Plepler produces through his EDEN Productions, Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures, Philippe Maigret and Mark Mostyn also executive produce. Stacy Schiff also serves as co-executive producer. “Franklin” is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.

