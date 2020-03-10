Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Black Lightning: Season Three Ratings

Published:

Black Lightning TV show on The CW: season 3 ratings (cancel or renew?)While the Black Lightning series is also based on DC Comics characters, the show didn’t have any direct connections to The CW’s other superhero shows in its first two seasons. Could that have hurt Black Lightning’s ratings? Will the big “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event bring more interest to this series and ensure its renewal? Will Black Lightning be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A superhero series, the Black Lightning TV show is based on DC Comics characters and stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton. In the series, Jefferson Pierce (Williams) is a former Olympic athlete, a respected educator, and a family man. He’s also Black Lightning, the superpowered protector of the city of Freeland who has the ability to sense and harness electricity. His daughters Anissa (Williams) and Jennifer (McClain) also have powers and superhero personas of their own. Lynn Stewart (Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife and an expert in metahuman medicine and they are still very much in love. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Jones III), and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Black Lightning on The CW averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 963,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Black Lightning TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Black Lightning for a fourth season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Anthony T.Francis TurnerJeanette M Arguini Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Anthony T.
Reader
Anthony T.

I watch mot of the CW hero shows and I’ve watched every episode of Black Lighting. It might night get the best ratings but I believe it plays an important roll. Growing up none of the superheros looked like me which is one of the reasons I enjoy watching Black Lighting; oh and the sound track is dope. Honestly if it doesn’t return I’ll most likely just stop watching CW superhero shows. It’s bad enough they already isolate them from the other shows and only gave them one crossover as if it was a last minute thought in Crisis on… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 10, 2020 3:16 pm
Francis Turner
Reader
Francis Turner

YESSSSSSS PLEASE RENEW BLACK LIGHTENING

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 1:11 pm
Jeanette M Arguini
Reader
Jeanette M Arguini

Black lightening should be renewed and CW need to consider Black lightening in the next cross over.

Vote Up14-18Vote Down Reply
October 10, 2019 4:39 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz