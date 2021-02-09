Black Lightning: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Black Lightning TV show will be cancelled this time around. While most of The CW shows have already been renewed for the 2021-22 television season, the network has decided to end Black Lightning. There won’t be a fifth season. Will this superhero series hit new highs in the ratings in its final year? Stay tuned.

The Black Lightning TV show is based on DC Comics characters and stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Christine Adams, Jordan Calloway, James Remar, and Chantal Thuy. In the series, Jefferson Pierce (Williams) is a former Olympic athlete, a respected educator, and a family man. He’s also Black Lightning, the superpowered protector of the city of Freeland who has the ability to sense and harness electricity. His daughters Anissa (Williams) and Jennifer (McClain) also have powers and superhero personas of their own. Lynn Stewart (Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife and an expert in metahuman medicine and they are still very much in love. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Jones III), and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100. Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson’s surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (Remar).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of Black Lightning on The CW averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 655,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Black Lightning TV series on The CW? Do you wish that it had been renewed for a fifth season?