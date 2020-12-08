Can these young professionals handle what’s to come in the first season of the Nurses TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Nurses is cancelled or renewed for season two on NBC (it’s already been renewed in Canada). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Nurses here.

A Global and NBC medical drama series, Nurses stars Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Donald MacLean Jr., and Sandy Sidhu. Set in Toronto, the TV show follows five young nurses who are working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital. They’re dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves. Grace Knight (Skovbye) is a young nurse looking for a fresh start — until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career. Ashley Collins (Calis) is a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junkie who lives for the fast pace of the hospital. There’s also a huge heart hidden behind her tough exterior. Meanwhile, Keon Colby (Johnson-Hinds) is a former college football star who’s trying to prove there’s more to him than what people saw on the field. Nazneen Khan (Sidhu) is the whip-smart daughter of a wealthy family in India. She moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job. Finally, Wolf Burke (MacLean Jr.) is kind-hearted and playful but he also has a secret that may find him in over his head.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Nurses TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Nurses should be renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.