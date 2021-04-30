Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 29, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: John Di Domenico, Piotr Michael, Rosemary Watson, Mike O’Gorman, Mike MacRae, Mathew Peters, Joey Romaine, Johnno Wilson, and Robert Smigel.

TV show description:

A satirical comedy puppet series, the Let’s Be Real TV show began as an election special and graduated to a weekly series. It’s executive-produced and written by Robert Smigel aka the co-creator of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

The series features comedy sketches from the worlds of entertainment and politics. Puppet characters include Doctor Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, James Corden, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Rudy Guiliani, and Kanye West.

In addition to the puppets, the topical sketches sometimes feature celebrity cameos and remote locations.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Let’s Be Real TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?