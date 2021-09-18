Locke & Key: Season Two Premiere Teased by Netflix (Watch)

New episodes of Locke & Key are coming to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released a teaser trailer for season two of the series. The supernatural drama follows three siblings who find out their home had three magical keys hidden inside it after they returned to it following the death of their father. The show stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Bill Heck, Thomas Mitchell Barnett, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Liyuo Abere, and Brendan Hines.

The 10-episode second season is set to premiere on October 22nd and the series has already been renewed through season three. Netflix revealed more about the return of Locke & Key in a press release.

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns October 22 for Season 2.”

Check out the teaser for Locke & Key season two below.

