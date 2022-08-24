My Glory Was I Had Such Friends: Cancelled; Apple TV+ Plans Dropped

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends is not coming to Apple TV+ after all. The streaming service has dropped its plans for the series following the exit of Jennifer Garner. She was set to star in the series which was picked up in 2018.

The following was revealed about the decision to drop the series:

“According to sources, Garner exited My Glory Was I Had Such Friends for scheduling reasons. The show has taken quite awhile to get off the ground, and the Alias alumna is currently filming another Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.”

Per Deadline, WBTV and Bad Robot are looking for another home for the project. The series is based on Amy Silverstein’s book of the same name.

