Motherland: Fort Salem: Season Three Viewer Votes

A Freeform supernatural drama series, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Victor Webster, Tony Giroux, and Catherine Lough Haggquist recur. The series is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons. The third season picks up after the second season finale. Without a military or a home, Abigail (Williams), Tally (Sutton), Raelle (Hickson), and Scylla (Holm) are fugitives on the run. They seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, they must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.





