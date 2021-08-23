Motherland: Fort Salem: Season Three; Freeform Series Renewed for Final Season

These witches will continue working their magic for one final year. Freeform has renewed the Motherland: Fort Salem series for a third and final season.

A supernatural drama, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. The series is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons. In the second season, Raelle (Hickson), Tally (Sutton), and Abigail (Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters — the Camarilla.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Motherland: Fort Salem averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 183,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

The second season’s finale airs tomorrow night. The third season announcement was made via social media:

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform. “I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

“Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor. I can’t wait to bring season three to the world.” noted series creator Eliot Laurence. “We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

