Another Life: Cancelled by Netflix, No Season Three for Sci-Fi Series

Another Life will not have a third season. Netflix has cancelled the sci-fi series, according to the show’s star, Katee Sackhoff. She announced the cancellation on her Twitter account. Season two of the series was released in October 2021.

Starring Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, A. J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Blu Hunt, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, and Lina Renna, the Netflix sci-fi series follows the crew of an exploration ship after a strange alien structure comes to Earth.

I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) February 21, 2022

