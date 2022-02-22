Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Another Life: Cancelled by Netflix, No Season Three for Sci-Fi Series

by Regina Avalos,

Another Life TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX © 2021)

Another Life will not have a third season. Netflix has cancelled the sci-fi series, according to the show’s star, Katee Sackhoff. She announced the cancellation on her Twitter account. Season two of the series was released in October 2021.

Starring Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, A. J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Blu Hunt, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, and Lina Renna, the Netflix sci-fi series follows the crew of an exploration ship after a strange alien structure comes to Earth.

Check out Sackhoff’s announcement below.

What do you think?  Have you watched this sci-fi series? Did you want to see a third season of Another Life on Netflix?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x