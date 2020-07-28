After Life: Netflix Series to End with Season Three

After Life has a little more life in it. As previously reported, the Netflix series will return for a third season. Ricky Gervais recently revealed that he has already written the episodes for season three, but there won’t be a fourth season.

Per The Mirror, he said the following about the end of the Netflix series:

“I’ve already made my mind up there won’t be a four. And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that ‘to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience’. That’s true. The audience think they want another one, but they’re not sure. So you’ve got to be careful.”

The actor shared a photo of himself holding a page of the script for season three as well.

View this post on Instagram Cheers 🥂 A post shared by Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) on Jul 23, 2020 at 11:08am PDT

A premiere date for season three of After Life has not yet been revealed and it’s unclear when the episodes will be able to be filmed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you glad you’ll see one more season? Would you have watched a fourth season?