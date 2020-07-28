Supernanny: Season Eight; Jo Frost Series Returns to Lifetime

Lifetime is getting ready to air new episodes of the Supernanny TV series. The final episodes of season eight will premiere on September 1st. Nine episodes remain from the cable channel’s 20 installment order.

Starring Jo Frost, Supernanny ran for seven seasons on ABC, from 2005 until 2011, before being cancelled. Lifetime announced the revival in March 2019 and season eight began airing in January 2020.

Lifetime revealed more about the return of the Supernanny series in a press release.

“During these uncertain times as families are dealing with quarantine and homeschooling, parents are reaching out more than ever for help. Luckily Jo Frost is back on Lifetime Tuesday nights starting with two new Supernanny episodes, premiering back-to-back on September 1, from 8 pm – 10 pm ET/PT. Armed with 30 years of experience and strategies, Jo helps parents tackle social and behavioral challenges and everything else that is thrown their way. With a recipe of honest, direct and nurturing support, Jo offers real-life solutions to parents — uplifting families with advice, techniques, and tips to iron out the chaos in their lives, helping families evolve. Following the premiere on September 1, at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, Parents magazine Editor In Chief, Julia Edelstein, will join Jo for a special Instagram Live Aftershow that will be simulcast on the Parents and Lifetime Instagram channels and the Aftershow will also run on Lifetime’s Facebook page. The families featured in each episode are from cities and towns around the country and they are dealing with diverse issues that span the spectrum of parenting challenges – from dealing with picky eaters and diet issues, to parents dealing with strains in their relationships and kids and adults obsessed with electronic devices, to complicated work schedules and parents refusing help, to first responder spouses facing separations to a LGBTQ couple dealing with kids picking favorites and feelings of isolation. Jo will visit one new family in each episode and use her trusted and proven methods and elevated teachings to help them change their dynamics while focusing on positive reinforcement and connectivity.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Will you watch the new episodes of Supernanny once they arrive?