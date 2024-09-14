The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Two Trailer and Posters Released for AMC Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns to AMC for its second season later this month, and the network has released a new trailer and two new posters featuring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. AMC has already renewed the spin-off of The Walking Dead for a third season set in Spain.

During The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol, Carol heads to France in search of her friend. Once they reunite, they start their journey home together, but it will not be easy for them. The pair will struggle with their demons while things in France grow more chaotic.

Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Joel de la Fuente also star in the AMC series, which returns on September 29th.

The new trailer and posters for season two are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC series? Are you excited to see season two later this month?