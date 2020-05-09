How I Met Your Mother: Cobie Smulders Revisits Robin Sparkles Song

How I Met Your Mother fans received a special treat this week. Cobie Smulders revisted her Robin Sparkles character from the series with a revamped song.

The actress revealed it was 15 years since she first had the Robin Sparkles experience a day before she released the new video performance. Check out her post from Instagram below.

How I Met Your Mother aired for nine seasons on CBS.

What do you think? Were you a fan of this CBS comedy? Did you enjoy the return of Robin Sparkles?