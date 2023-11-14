Praise Petey: Cancelled; No Season Two for Freeform Animated Series

Praise Petey will not be returning for a second season. Freeform has canceled the animated series, which aired over the summer. The ten-episode season wrapped in August.

Featuring the voices of Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), John Cho (Cowboy Bebop), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Stephen Root (Barry), Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.), and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), the animated series followed a NYC ‘It’ girl who takes over the running of her father’s cult after his death.

Creator Anna Drezen announced the show’s cancellation on social media. She said the following, per TV Line:

“I cannot believe we got to make this show. Best crew, best cast, top to bottom the dream of my life to make something this funny and unwell that went on actual television. I have heard that making a non-IP show during covid that premieres during a double strike in the dead of summer was not ideal for viewership. It’s still on Hulu as of right now, if you want to watch it you should do it soon. Thanks to everyone who watched and loved these characters as much as I did, and biggest thanks to Alex Jones and Charlie Kirk for bravely yelling about the show when the actors couldn’t. Will never forget you.”

What do you think? Did you watch Praise Petey on Freeform? Did you want to see more of the animated series?