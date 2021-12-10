Praise Petey: Freeform Orders Animated Comedy Series

Praise Petey is headed to Freeform. The cable channel has ordered the animated comedy series created by Saturday Night Live head writer Anne Drezen. Starring Annie Murphy, John Cho, Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Amy Hill, and Stephen Root, the series will follow a troubled young woman who has her life changed by a mysterious gift from her father.

Freeform revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Freeform has ordered the half-hour animated comedy series Praise Petey (working title) from creator, writer, and executive producer Anna Drezen (head writer, Saturday Night Live) and executive producer Monica Padrick (Central Park), along with Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Dustin Davis, and ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico. The series is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.

“Praise Petey” (working title) follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: she’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.

“Anna Drezen’s comedic voice and her POV on life and pop culture are perfect for Freeform,” said Jamila Hunter, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform. “Entering the animation space in partnership with prolific creators like Mike, Greg, Anna, Monica, and Dustin is like arriving at a party with the coolest kids in town. We can’t wait to share their hilarious show with our audience.”

Anna Drezen added, “I can’t believe I get to make this show with so many funny and smart people. Getting to work with Monica, Bandera, Freeform, ShadowMachine, 20th Television Animation and this amazing cast has been a blast and dream – a bleam. This rules.”

The series stars Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) as Petey, once the girl who had everything, now she has to use her city smarts to revamp her father’s failing cult and be a better leader than he was, a much more laidback one – a nice one – a girl boss!

John Cho (Cowboy Bebop) voices Bandit, a potential love interest for Petey and a cult member since childhood whose mother was a high-ranking member.

Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) voices Eliza, a bartender at the local bar and reluctant BFF to Petey, working at her new cult.

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) voices White, Petey’s mother. She’s a magazine editor, Manhattan society woman, and a terrifying perfectionist who’s never eaten, tasted or seen ketchup.

Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.) voices Mae Mae, Bandit’s Southern mama oozing with Southern hospitality who happens to be the right-hand woman of a cult leader.

Stephen Root (Barry) voices Petey’s loving father, a charming, homespun, stone-cold cult leader with some pretty unique ideas about meditation, space, jumping up and down in a field, and how his bloodline is necessary for the salvation of mankind. He may or may not be dead.

Praise Petey (working title) will begin production in early 2022.”