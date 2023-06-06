Cruel Summer: Season Three — Has the Freeform Anthology Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

It’s a new cast and story. Will the ratings be as good? Has the Cruel Summer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Cruel Summer, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A teen thriller series airing on the Freeform television network, the Cruel Summer TV show stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore, with Paul Adelstein recurring. Season two is set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest and follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines in the 1990s leading up to Y2K, the story twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between computer genius Megan (Stanley), mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella (Underwood), and Luke (Gluck), Megan’s best friend. A popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Cruel Summer averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 170,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Cruel Summer stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 6, 2023, Cruel Summer has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Cruel Summer for season three? The first season was the channel’s highest-rated scripted show, so rather than let it end, Freeform renewed Cruel Summer for a second season with a new cast and story. While the ratings aren’t looking as good this time, I think there’s still a good chance that the series will be renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Cruel Summer cancellation or renewal news.



Cruel Summer Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Cruel Summer‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Cruel Summer TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Freeform cancelled this TV series instead?