When Calls the Heart: Season 12 Video Teases “A Brand New Era” for Hallmark Series

When Calls the Heart will help kick off the New Year for Hallmark, and the cable network has released a new teaser for season 12 of the drama.

Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock star in the series, which follows the residents of Hope Valley. Inspired by the Janette Oke novels, the series focuses on teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow) and her life since moving to the small town. Season 11 ended with Elizabeth and Nathan (McGarry) beginning a relationship.

Krakow teased the following about season 12, per Entertainment Now:

“We get to see a few different chapters for Elizabeth and Nathan. We get to see them lean into this blended family. We get to see them really lean on each other through some really difficult, emotional stories. As they’re navigating single parenthood, it’s nice to see them have each other’s backs. I know that for Elizabeth, when times get tough this season and they do, Nathan really is a rock for her.”

The teaser for season 12 of When Calls the Heart is below. The series returns on January 5th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hallmark series? Are you excited for its return?