Cobra Kai: Season Six; Netflix Reveals Premiere Date and Teaser for Final Episodes

The end for Cobra Kai is near. Netflix has announced the premiere date for the final episodes of season six with the release of a teaser trailer.

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien star in the series which is a continuation of the Karate Kid franchise. The franchise will continue in a new feature film this summer.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ final episodes:

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

The teaser trailer for the series’ return is below. The new episodes air on February 13th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see Cobra Kai end?