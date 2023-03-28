Succession: Season Five — Has the HBO TV Series Been Renewed or Cancelled?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A family comedy-drama series airing on the HBO cable channel, the Succession TV show stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck, with Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). In the fourth season, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of the sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Succession averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 598,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 21% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Succession stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Succession is ending, so there won’t be a fifth season. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

