The Tourist: Season Two? Jamie Dornan Series’ Future Uncertain in the US

The Tourist needs a new home. The action drama series has been renewed for a second season by BBC, but The Tourist has lost its US outlet. Season one was released on HBO Max in March 2022, but the American streaming service didn’t pick up the second season. Now, Max has removed the first season from the service, a sign that the streamer isn’t reconsidering.

Starring Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis, the series follows a man (Dornan) who wakes up in an Australian hospital without his memory. He must remember his past before it catches up to him.

TV Line revealed the following about the plot of season two of the BBC series:

Season 2 of The Tourist, production of which has been completed, finds Dornan’s amnesia-stricken character Elliot and Probationary Constable Helen Chambers (the returning Danielle Macdonald) heading to Ireland as Elliott attempts to rediscover his roots. He’s quickly dragged into his past life, with dire consequences.

It isn’t known if BBC is looking for a new US home for the series.

