Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 11, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani.

TV show description:

A multi-generational musical drama series, the Monarch TV show was created by Melissa London Hilfers.

The story revolves around the Romans, America’s leading family of country music. The clan is headed by the very talented and tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Middle child Luke Roman (Sasse) is the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Luke is the apple of his mother’s eye, but he has a troubled relationship with his father, whose approval he can never get, no matter how hard he tries.

Youngest daughter Gigi Tucker-Roman (Ditto) is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, in spite of her incredible singing voice. Gigi is married to Kayla (Holder), a successful music manager who keeps turning down Luke’s offers to join forces with the family company. Outside business, Kayla’s relationships with the Romans reflect a complicated history, and a secret she is keeping could destroy her marriage to Gigi.

Ace Grayson (Pascual) is also part of the family. He’s a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky and her husband, struggling British actor Clive Grayson (guest star Adam Croasdell). Ace is a phenomenal singer with real swagger on stage, and dreams of being a country star like his Grandpa Albie, but in spite of being part of a golden family, his path to success has some challenges.

And just when the Romans’ world couldn’t get more chaotic, enter Catt Phoenix (Higareda), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old Ana Phoenix (Milani), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family’s record label. Catt harbors a deep-seated grudge against the Romans — Nicky in particular — and her presence creates quite a stir in Austin.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

