Monarch: Cancelled by FOX; No Season Two for Country Music Drama Series

FOX is done with this tune. The network has cancelled the Monarch series, so there won’t be a second season. The 11th and final episode aired last night.

A multi-generational musical drama series, the Monarch TV show stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani. The story revolves around the Romans, America’s leading family of country music. The clan is headed by the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty, but the very foundation of their success is a lie. The heir to the crown, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom. Middle child Luke Roman (Sasse) is the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Youngest daughter Gigi Tucker-Roman (Ditto) is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, despite her incredible singing voice. Ace Grayson (Pascual) is a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky and her husband. And, just when the Romans’ world couldn’t get more chaotic, enter Catt Phoenix (Higareda), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old Ana Phoenix (Milani), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family’s record label.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Monarch averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It ranks as one of the network’s lowest-rated shows in the demo and was a mediocre performer in total viewers.

Though the show picked up additional viewers in the delayed ratings, Monarch still wasn’t the big hit that the network had been hoping for.

What do you think? Have you watched the Monarch TV series? Are you disappointed to hear that this FOX drama series won’t return for a second season?

