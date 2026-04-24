Station 19: Character from Cancelled ABC Series to Return on Grey’s Anatomy

A familiar face from Station 19 is going to pop up on Grey’s Anatomy when the series returns next week. According to TV Line, Danielle Savre will appear on the ABC medical drama.

Station 19 ended after seven seasons in 2024, but the firehouse is still operating in the universe that Grey’s Anatomy resides in. In next week’s episode, a firefighter will come to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital with burn injuries.

Savre revealed her appearance on the medical drama in an Instagram post. Check that out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Savre (@dsavre)

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Trevor Jackson star in the medical drama, which follows the lives of the staff of fictional Seattle hospital.

What do you think? Did you watch Station 19? Are you excited to see one of the characters return to Grey’s Anatomy?