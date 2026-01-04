The Muppet Show: Disney+ & ABC Unveil Teaser Trailer for Special That Could Become a Sequel Series

The Muppet Show arrives on ABC and Disney+ next month, and viewers are getting their first look at the special that could become a new series if enough people tune in to watch Kermit and his friends once again. Seth Rogen is behind the special. The original series aired for five seasons and 120 episodes.

Disney+ shared the following about the special:

“It’s The Muppet Show! Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos is bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter! Premiering on Disney+ and ABC – February 4.”

The teaser trailer for the special is below.

