Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22; Jamie-Lynn Sigler Joins ABC Series as Doctor with MS

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is headed to Grey’s Anatomy. The actress will have a guest-starring role on the series later this month.

According to Deadline, she is playing a doctor with MS who Catherine Fox brings in to assist Richard with his recent cancer diagnosis.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, and Trevor Jackson star in the ABC series, which follows the staff at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The series will return with new episodes on January 8th. Sigler will appear on the episode set for January 15th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Jamie-Lynn Sigler on Grey’s Anatomy?