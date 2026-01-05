His & Hers: Netflix Releases Trailer, Poster & Photos from New Thriller Series

His & Hers premieres on Netflix later this week, and viewers can get a closer look at the thriller before it arrives on the streaming service. A trailer and more photos have been released for the series.

Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu star in the series inspired by the Alice Feeney novel. The series follows two estranged spouses as they investigate a crime.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: HIS & HERS, which means someone is always lying.”

The six-episode series will arrive on January 8th. The trailer and more photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Netflix later this week?