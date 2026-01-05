Tracker: Season Three; Kathleen Robertson & Mark Engelhardt Cast in CBS Drama Series

Tracker returns to CBS in March, and viewers will see two new recurring cast members. According to Deadline, Kathleen Robertson and Mark Engelhardt are joining the series.

Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene star in the CBS series, which follows survivalist Colton Shaw as he uses his skills to solve cases.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Robertson will play Maxine, a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she’s playing. Engelhardt will play Emile Lang, a man with his own moral code. Cold, calculating and methodical.”

Tracker returns to CBS on March 1st.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Are you excited to see these new additions join the cast?